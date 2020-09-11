Let's build on Bizos's legacy
In 1941 a war ship arrived in SA. On its way it had picked up a rowboat that had been drifting in the Mediterranean Sea for days.
On board was a 13-year-old boy who, with his father and a group of Greek soldiers, had fled their home country after Nazi occupation during World War 2...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.