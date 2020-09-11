George Bizos: A humble legal giant, lawyers' mentor and people's lawyer
A great cook, one of the very few people who could meet Nelson Mandela any time he wanted and a humble human being. This is how human rights lawyer George Bizos has been remembered.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said she spent a lot of time with Bizos during the Codesa negotiations and was touched by his warm personality...
