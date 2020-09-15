Struggle to cut housing waiting list due to corruption
The lists of beneficiaries who have been waiting a long time for fully subsidised houses are a huge problem in Gauteng and the department of human settlements says it is struggling to cut it down.
MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday admitted that this was augmented by criminal activities in the department...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.