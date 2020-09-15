South Africa

Struggle to cut housing waiting list due to corruption

15 September 2020 - 07:49

The lists of beneficiaries who have been waiting a long time for fully subsidised houses are a huge problem in Gauteng and the department of human settlements says it is struggling to cut it down.

MEC Lebogang Maile yesterday admitted that this was augmented by criminal activities in the department...

