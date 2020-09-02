KZN artists bring freeway to halt in protest

A group of KwaZulu-Natal artists together with event managers, entertainment venue owners, stage and sound people brought the N3 highway to standstill on Wednesday when they blocked the major entry point into the city of Durban demanding the government to open the entertainment industry.

The entertainers in the unlawful strike included L’Vovo, DJ Tira, Zodwa Wabantu, Dladla Mshunqisi and Tizozo. The protest was illegal as it was in contravention of the lockdown regulations, and for that 30 people were arrested and held at Westville police station.

The protesters, dressed in black, complained of difficulties to make ends meet since the shutdown of the entertainment industry in March. The group also said they were tired of surviving on charity and they wanted to make money to take care of themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of SA (CCIFSA) has confirmed the arrests, and said it was organising lawyers to assist.

According CCIFSA president Joy Mbewana, the artists took to the streets to force government to engage with them in the next 10 days. She said artists felt that the relief funds were not enough to pay for their bills and managing their livelihood. Mbewana further said the artists wanted the government to open live events even if attendance was restricted to conform to social distancing rules.