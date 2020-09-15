What is a good school anyway?

Many of us have wanted to go to good schools, others have gone to good schools while others wish for their children to go to good schools. Understandably, a “good” school will mean something different for each person, depending on their context, their history, and their world view.



Schools, the institutions where formal education is received have been viewed as places of hope and aspiration, places where one can walk in poverty-stricken but hopefully come out with valuable skills that can be traded for a decent living...