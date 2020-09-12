South Africa

Legacy of Biko celebrated in intimate ceremony

By Gugu Phandle - 12 September 2020 - 15:20
The 43rd anniversary of the death of Black Concsiousness Movement leader, Steve Biko was commemorated in King William's Town on Saturday morning.
The 43rd anniversary of the death of Black Concsiousness Movement leader, Steve Biko was commemorated in King William's Town on Saturday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

The 43rd anniversary of the death of Black Concsiousness Movement leader, Steve Biko was commemorated in King William's Town on Saturday morning.

Among those in attendance were his wife, Ntsiki, his son Nkosinathi, who is the also the executive trustee of the Steve Biko Foundation, executive mayor Xola Pakati and the head of department at sports recreation, arts and culture, Sibongile Mafu.

According to the Steve Biko Foundation, the intimate gathering at Biko’s grave was the only live ceremony to mark the struggle stalwart’s death, as Covid-19 regulations had limited the access to gatherings. Biko’s life and ideologies were remembered and celebrated.

The Buffalo City Metro is proud to be part of the legacy of Steve Biko. His assertions were profound and forever remembered

Pakati said Biko was a philosopher and political icon who’s life was proof of the “immortality” of his ideas. “The Buffalo City Metro is proud to be part of the legacy of Steve Biko. His assertions were profound and forever remembered.”

Pakati said Biko fought against racism. He condemned what he said was the latest case of racism in the country, referring to the Clicks advert, which went viral on social media after it labelled black hair as frizzy, dull and dry. 

Pakati ended his speech with a quote from Biko which read: “So as a prelude whites must be made to realise that they are only human, not superior.” 

“Same with blacks. They must be made to realise that they are also human, not inferior.”

Thugs in red overalls desecrate legacy of Steve Biko

Tomorrow marks the 43rd anniversary of the murder – at the hands of the police – of one of the black community’ foremost thinkers, Bantu Stephen Biko.
Opinion
1 day ago

Biko's teachings and philosophies remain relevant

This week's events ignited our emotions as we remember our martyr, Steve Bantu Biko, who was brutally killed by the racist apartheid government on ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Security guard relives how Bizos inspired him to study law

Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos inspired a former security guard at his legal resource centre offices to study law.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X