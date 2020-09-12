South Africa

Durban man dies after falling from roof

12 September 2020 - 14:12
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Image: Stefano Gervasio/123rf.com

A Durban man died after plunging six metres from a roof on Saturday.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the incident took place in Bluff Road, south of Durban, at about 10.30am.

“It appears the man, believed to be working on the roof, had somehow lost his balance and fallen approximately six metres to the ground below.

“Paramedics found the man to have sustained critical injuries.

“Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise him on scene, however the man went into cardiac arrest,” Jamieson said.

He said despite resuscitation efforts the man died on the scene.

“At this stage the events leading up to the fall are unknown.”

Jamieson said police were on the scene.

