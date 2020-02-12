Tears as Panyaza Lesufi visits high school where pupil fell to his death

Many of his classmates were teary as the MEC entered their classroom during a mathematics lesson.

“I am sorry about what happened my learners,” he said, but offered words of encouragement for their commitment to study mathematics as a subject.

In the school corridors, the mood was sombre, with pupils speaking softly among themselves.

Reaching the exact spot where the incident occurred, Lesufi observed a moment of silence and shed a tear. The school principal broke down in tears and moved away.

Pink roses were laid on the ground where the pupil died.

Lesufi said the school had given him a clear brief of what had happened and footage of Malopyane leaving his classroom.

He confirmed that the pupil had not been well when the incident happened and had been absent from school the previous day.

“The family went back home in Hebron, Ga Rankuwa, and requested some privacy. However, the school and district will visit them on Thursday,” said departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona.