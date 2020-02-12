Tears as Panyaza Lesufi visits high school where pupil fell to his death
“We are getting there,” said a grade 10 teacher at Ferndale High School when Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi asked on Wednesday how pupils were coping a day after the tragic death of a 16-year-old classmate.
Kelebogile Reuben Malopyane allegedly jumped from the second floor of the school building while he and classmates were going into the second period. It was initially reported by the department that he may have had an epileptic fit when he fell.
Many of his classmates were teary as the MEC entered their classroom during a mathematics lesson.
“I am sorry about what happened my learners,” he said, but offered words of encouragement for their commitment to study mathematics as a subject.
In the school corridors, the mood was sombre, with pupils speaking softly among themselves.
Reaching the exact spot where the incident occurred, Lesufi observed a moment of silence and shed a tear. The school principal broke down in tears and moved away.
Pink roses were laid on the ground where the pupil died.
Lesufi said the school had given him a clear brief of what had happened and footage of Malopyane leaving his classroom.
He confirmed that the pupil had not been well when the incident happened and had been absent from school the previous day.
“The family went back home in Hebron, Ga Rankuwa, and requested some privacy. However, the school and district will visit them on Thursday,” said departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.