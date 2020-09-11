Five grade 10 pupils expelled from school after vicious attack on fellow learner
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has expelled five grade 10 pupils from Newlands East secondary in Stanger for assaulting another learner early this year.
The pupils were suspended in February after a video circulated on social media, showing them assaulting a fellow learner in the school’s toilets...
