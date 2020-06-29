What to do if you’re a victim of revenge porn & image-based abuse

People’s habits have changed significantly under lockdown. Unfortunately, not all of them have been positive and with an increase in the use of digital communication there has also been an alarming increase in image-based abuse such as cyberbullying and revenge porn.

Emma Sadleir, a social media expert with the Digital Law Company, says she has received numerous complaints about sextortion during South Africa’s lockdown period. “Everything is happening online. People are home and bored, so many are willing to send pictures,” she says.

Apart from South Africa there has also been an increase in online image-based abuse cases in other parts of the world. Britain’s state-funded Revenge Porn Helpline reported 250 new cases in April – double the amount of cases reported the previous year – and Australia’s eSafety Commissioner that promotes online safety in Australia saw a 210% increase in reports of image-based abused after receiving more than 1,000 reports between March and May 2020.

In response to incidents of online abuse, 1st for Women Insurance recently introduced a cyberbullying insurance product. According to CEO Robyn Farrell, there are three categories of online offences. Cyberbullying entails the sending of intimidating or threatening messages, often via social media. This is a prevalent form of bullying amongst school children.

Revenge porn is the sharing of nude or sexually explicit photos of a person, either via social media, texts, emails or by uploading the content to pornographic websites with the intention of humiliating the victim. This is often perpetrated by a previous partner of the victim.