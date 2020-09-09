'Surge is over' — Zweli Mkhize hints SA may move to level 1 in a few days

While some have expressed concern about further reopening the economy, Mkhize said the country had done well so far and normalcy needed to return.

“We were quite worried but didn’t have an increase in the number of cases when we moved from level 3 to level 2, which has really been good news because we do want to get back to normal activities so we will have to move to level 1. We hope we can still contain the numbers. The past weeks have been very encouraging with no upsurge.

“We need to still keep some measures around mixing, gatherings and so on, but we need to start opening up more economic activities as we move on. We need to get our economy back to its normal footing, we need to get people jobs, we need to get people to earn incomes. Everyone must be able to survive on their own without needing further assistance from government,” he said.

Mkhize warned that caution must be exercised to avoid another surge in infections.

“We are not out of the woods. We must always be careful because infections may rise again in the same way this is happening in Spain, America, Iran and Korea.”

He thanked all religious leaders who supported the fight against the pandemic.

“They have given us tremendous support in this fight. If we didn’t get this support and co-operation from the imams in mosques, from churches and church leaders, from synagogues and rabbis, the risks in religious gatherings would have been huge. That they were able to contain their numbers in the past six months because there were no big gatherings, they must be given applause,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE