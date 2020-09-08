'The sooner we can get to level 1 lockdown the better': Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the sooner the country can reduce the level of lockdown restrictions, the better.

Speaking to media on Monday morning, Mkhize said the latest Covid-19 data for the country showed an improvement.

He said SA's daily infection rate had dropped from 11,000 positive cases to about 2,000.

“We never actually knew what to expect and the reality is that we can now safely say we are over the surge. We are not over the worst yet. We are worried about what may happen in terms of a resurgence in the country,” said Mkhize.