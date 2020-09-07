South Africa

Medical doctor granted bail over R25m Sassa disability grant fraud

07 September 2020 - 16:26
A 51-year-old doctor appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday for being part of a group that allegedly defrauded Sassa of millions.
A medical doctor charged with being part of a syndicate that allegedly defrauded the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) of more than R25m was granted R10,000 bail on Monday.

Dr Thabani Cebekhulu, 51, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Monday for fraud. His name was added onto a charge sheet with 13 other accused whose trial date has been set for April 2021.

Cebekhulu was arrested on Friday after a warrant for his arrest had been issued nearly two years ago. It was revealed in court that Cebekhulu left KwaZulu-Natal to work at a hospital in Gauteng and later Bloemfontein, where he was arrested.

His co-accused are: Gabriel Ndlovu, 56, Balungile Mkhize-Mdletshe, 38, Beatrice Shandu, 48, Zandile Mlaba, 51, Jennifer Gumede, 47, Lindani Nyawose, 40, Zoleka Dzanibe, 42, Hlakaniphile Bhengu, 49, Lindiwe Ntema, 56, Minah Dludla, 54, Derrick Mbatha, 48, and Yena Shoba, 39.

