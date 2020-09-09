South Africa

Decrease in GDP and Covid-19 a chance to revive economy – Ramaphosa

09 September 2020 - 07:37
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the decrease in the country’s gross domestic product represented an anomaly but it reinforces the importance of enabling a strong rebound going forward.

Ramaphosa said as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to stabilise, a strong recovery was now possible through targeted actions to restore economic growth and protect the livelihoods of people...

