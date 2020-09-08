Building a firm despite Covid-19
Right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic when companies are struggling to stay afloat, a wholly black-owned brick-manufacturing company has opened a new plant as it positions itself for the future.
Kopano Brickworks opened a new plant on June 1 in Bronkhorstspruit with a capacity to produce 60m bricks a year...
