Security guard in court after fatal shooting of wife as she reported domestic violence to police

A security guard appeared in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting dead his wife as she was reporting a case of domestic violence at a police station.

Yandisa Daniso, 42, briefly appeared in court on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place after the incident at Madeira police station in the Eastern Cape town on Monday.

“It is alleged that on Monday, a 28-year-old woman was reporting a case of domestic violence at Madeira police station in the Mthatha CBD, when Daniso, her husband, entered and shot her dead,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.