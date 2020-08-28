More South Africans becoming online activists to tackle GBV and corruption

From gender-based violence (GBV) to political reform and the safety of front-line health-care workers, SA has emerged as the clear leader in using online activism to demand and effect change during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to the latest Change.org Foundation index, which showed a sharp rise in South Africans using online petitions to voice their concerns, influence policy and persuade decision makers to tackle issues related to the pandemic and other challenges.

The data analysed the top 25 countries with the highest engagement on Change.org from January 2020 to July 2020 compared with the same period last year.

According to the index, the top cause areas in which South Africans started Change.org petitions were economic reform, political reform, human rights, safety of women and girls, student rights, police brutality, economic equality, internet freedom and animal rights.

SA women ran more successful petitions than men.