August was hellride for women
During a month when women are being celebrated, a hair-raising spike in the number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases had been experienced in SA.
Last week several women and children were murdered in Gauteng. Some of the victims were also raped. And being home does not offer safety and comfort for women in SA because many violent attacks on their bodies happen at home. Just like in the case of a mother and daughter in Vosloorus on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.