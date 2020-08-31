August was hellride for women

During a month when women are being celebrated, a hair-raising spike in the number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases had been experienced in SA.



Last week several women and children were murdered in Gauteng. Some of the victims were also raped. And being home does not offer safety and comfort for women in SA because many violent attacks on their bodies happen at home. Just like in the case of a mother and daughter in Vosloorus on Tuesday...