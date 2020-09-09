Deputy principal's remarks over pupil's dress leads to chaos at school

Chaos has erupted at Brackenhurst High School in Alberton after pupils and parents protested following an offensive remark made allegedly by a deputy principal to one of the pupils about her dress.

Police and armed security were called to the school but parents chased them away, questioning why they came armed just to stabilise the situation at a school with children.

One of the pupils told Sowetan that the deputy principal allegedly remarked to one of the learners who was wearing a summer dress revealing her cleavage that, "if something happens to you, it is your fault". The pupils and parents labelled the remarks inappropriate, offensive and sexist.

Learning has come to a standstill as parents came to the school on Wednesday demanding that the deputy principal be expelled.