School finally found for unplaced pupils
The plight of the 162 unplaced pupils in Gauteng has ended on a positive note after the whole group were allocated space at President High School in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg.
Yesterday, ecstatic parents told Sowetan their children will from Wednesday start attending classes under similar learning climate as other pupils in the province...
