South Africa

Alex pupils march over murdered learner

08 September 2020 - 12:29
Pupils from Alexandra High School took to the streets to protest over the death of a pupil.
Thousands of pupils from Alexandra high schools have marched to the local police station following the killing of  a grade 12 girl.

The body of Jabulile Nkosi,18, was found with bullet wounds on Sunday morning.

Nkosi was a matriculant at Eastbank High School in the township.

Police were called to the protest as the pupils marched with placards demanding justice for their schoolmate.

"She was a kind person and loved people. We feel unsafe after what happened to her. The entire community of Alexandra should be joining us in protest over what happened to her," said Imani Radebe, one of Nkosi's schoolmates.

