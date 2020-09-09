Parents impose identity crisis on their kids by insisting they speak English only

I have heard parents aspire for their children to only speak English or they at least prioritise the speaking of the English language above their own African languages.



I have often wondered why parents' choices around languages often almost place English as superior to their own home languages. I have come to learn why, but I have also come to realise that this trend is often embedded in fear. Fear of children not progressing in school, fear of their children being the odd one out, fear of the unknown...