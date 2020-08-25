Venda king won't pay back VBS cash without proof of wrongdoing

Venda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, who promised to pay back the millions of rand he allegedly unduly benefited from in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank, says he is yet to be provided with proof that the money was ill-gotten gains and therefore he will not be paying a cent till then.



Ramabulana, who was implicated in the Great Bank Heist report by advocate Terry Motau, which found that he benefited in the amount of R17m from the defunct bank, also said while he wished to have a court review the report, he could not afford the legal fees needed to do so...