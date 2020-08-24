WATCH | Fire rages in Durban city centre
A fire was raging in a building in Denis Hurley (formerly Queen) Street in the Durban city centre on Monday.
Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said emergency workers were in attendance while firefighters battled high flames.
“It is reported that there are multiple patients with smoke inhalation,” he said.
A building is on fire in Queen Street in the Durban city center. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/DnzM7VTFuX— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) August 24, 2020
The busy road was closed.
“Traffic has been severely affected. I would advise motorists to avoid this road at all costs,” said Jamieson.
