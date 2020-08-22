Metrorail to resume Cape Flats service for first time since level 5 lockdown

Metrorail will reopen its Cape Flats train service from Monday. It will be the first time the line has run since the commuter rail service suspended its services at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

It will become the second Metrorail corridor to be reopened, with the southern line having reopened when South Africa downgraded to lockdown level 3 in June.

Cape Town Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said 12 trains would operate on weekdays between 6.16am and 7.30pm, from Heathfield to Cape Town, and 13 trains would operate in the other direction.

She said there would be no weekend service until commuter demand warranted it. Scott said the southern line currently carries between 1,500 and 2,000 commuters a day. Test trips were started this week amid final preparations for the return of commuters such as strict health measures being put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Trains will initially stop at nine stations, namely Cape Town, Woodstock, Salt River, Maitland, Athlone, Lansdowne, Ottery, Southfield and Heathfield.