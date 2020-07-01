Cape Town trains go the social distance as services restart

But the new norm hasn't done much to change the state of the trains. Though the layer of advertising for abortion services and penis enlargements has been scraped off, seats are still torn or damaged.

Cape Town's main Metrorail corridor, the central line, is still non-operational as most of the infrastructure has been looted along kilometres of tracks.

Madikizela said the central line was a focus area for passenger rail agency Prasa as it provides vital public transport for some of Cape Town's poorest and most densely populated communities.