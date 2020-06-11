Police 'unable' to prevent train arson in Western Cape: report

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz on Thursday welcomed the findings of the province’s police ombudsman that “Saps is unable to prevent the vandalism of Metrorail trains”.

More than 60% of commuter trains have been torched in Cape Town since 2015 — reducing the fleet from more than 90 trains to 32 by January — and leaving passengers stranded and feeling unsafe.

Following a complaint, ombudsman Maj-Gen Johan Brand investigated the inability of Saps “to prevent, investigate and to arrest alleged perpetrators of the reported train burning incidents properly”.

The complaint was substantiated, he found.

“Saps was only able to arrest and process juvenile suspects for the burning of the trains thus far, with no link yet to any adults or organised groups,” the investigation revealed.