'Enough is enough, lift the ban': wine industry body warns situation is dire

“We are fed up with the situation. The ban has served its purpose and should be lifted immediately.”

Vinpro chairperson Anton Smuts did not mince his words in a statement by the wine industry body on Wednesday, warning that the country’s wine industry, and wine tourism, were in a state of disaster brought on by the coronavirus lockdown.

“Urgent intervention is needed or else one of the oldest agricultural industries in the country will not survive,” said Vinpro MD Rico Basson. “Many wine businesses have already closed down because of the previous and current trade restrictions, and the rest of the industry will simply not survive a continued alcohol ban, leaving tens of thousands of employees without any income, possibilities or hope.”

Vinpro, which represents about 2,500 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders, said the industry was ready to reopen domestic trade and distribution with health and safety regulations in place.