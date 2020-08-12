It's back to the beach at KZN tourism hotspot St Lucia

Durban may have banned beachgoers from setting foot on its many beaches, but the north coast tourist town of St Lucia is welcoming visitors on to its shores with open arms.

In a bid to revive tourism, St Lucia, renowned for being a beach, bush and wetland haven, has been encouraging visitors to return to its beaches since the government recently permitted leisure travel. Enticing pictures of bathers enjoying leisure time at the beach have been posted in recent days to the St Lucia Town Facebook page.

“Our beaches are open ... come visit,” stated one post.