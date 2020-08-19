Tourism facilities cut prices to survive the new normal
Local hotels, bed and breakfast, lodges and backpackers have slashed rates, in some cases by up to 50%, in a desperate bid to attract a few visitors to their establishments as part of recovery measures for the hard-hit tourism sector.
The facilities have been allowed to open their doors to visitors under strict lockdown regulations for the first time in five months since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism Business Council of SA has already predicted that it may take two to three years for the industry to go back to 2019 visitor numbers...
