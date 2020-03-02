Commission of inquiry Into taxi violence adjourns for the safety of witnesses
The commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng had to adjourn on Monday without hearing evidence of three widows who were married to taxi owners.
Commission chair Justice Jeremiah Shongwe raised concerns that the commission was not prepared enough for the kind of evidence which the three women were expected to present.
“This commission was going to hear evidence from certain witnesses. Due to the nature of the evidence that they were going to testify in the commission, the commission decided to adjourn their evidence for a particular date which will be set. As a result, those witnesses will not be giving evidence today.
“The sensitivity of their evidence is such that the commission needs to be prepared. The commission was unprepared. But in order to make sure that everyone is safe and sound, the commission will then adjourn until further notice,” Shongwe said.
The three widows were set to be the first witnesses who are directly involved in the taxi industry to come and give evidence before the commission. They were expected to give evidence on how their late husbands dealt with the issue of routes and internal politics in the taxi industry.
Since the commission began its work, it has heard evidence from various government officials which included directors, heads of department and MEC of transport in Gauteng Jacob Mamabolo. Last month, director of licensing in the department Nonhlanhla Dube testified that her division faced a number of problems which included staff shortages, crime, monitoring, law enforcement and a poor licensing system.
Dube said the licensing system had not been properly maintained for the past 19 years. She told the commission that the system crashed in 2010 and virtually all data was lost and could not be recovered. The department only appointed a service provider in 2018.
No one who works in the taxi industry has given evidence before the commission. The commission was established by Gauteng premier David Makhura to investigate taxi violence in the province as it had been a problem for years without finding a lasting solution.
