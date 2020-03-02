Commission of inquiry Into taxi violence adjourns for the safety of witnesses

The commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng had to adjourn on Monday without hearing evidence of three widows who were married to taxi owners.

Commission chair Justice Jeremiah Shongwe raised concerns that the commission was not prepared enough for the kind of evidence which the three women were expected to present.

“This commission was going to hear evidence from certain witnesses. Due to the nature of the evidence that they were going to testify in the commission, the commission decided to adjourn their evidence for a particular date which will be set. As a result, those witnesses will not be giving evidence today.

“The sensitivity of their evidence is such that the commission needs to be prepared. The commission was unprepared. But in order to make sure that everyone is safe and sound, the commission will then adjourn until further notice,” Shongwe said.