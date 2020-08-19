Pitso dejected as Downs lose more ground on title race

While underlining they’ll fight until the end, Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane appears to have resigned to missing out on the chance of defending the league title.

During his virtual post-match media conference of their Monday’s 3-2 defeat to Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld, Mosimane cut a dejected figure and conceded their recent uninspiring performances make it difficult for them to fancy their chances to win the championship for the third time in consecutive seasons, a feat they've accomplished before.

“The manner in which we’re going, it looks like it [the title] is going, because we’re not winning. We played three games, we’ve drawn two [and] we’ve lost one. In that context it looks sure [that the title is going],’’ said a visibly dispirited Mosimane.

Second-placed Sundowns are on 46 points, six adrift of leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with just six matches to spare. “Reality maybe, it looks sure [that they can’t win it]. But until the last game, until [it is] mathematically proven that we can’t win it we will accept it.”