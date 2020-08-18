David Mabuza still too ill to answer questions in parliament
Deputy President David Mabuza has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise informing her that he is unable to attend to his scheduled parliamentary obligations.
Mabuza told Modise that his medical team had extended his time off.
He was scheduled to appear before the National Assembly on Thursday to answer MPs' questions.
Last month both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces postponed their oral question sessions with him due to an apology citing ill health.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mabuza remained committed to availing himself at an alternative date to be agreed by parliament and his office.
Thursday's question session would have covered the questions from the July 30 session.
DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi has called on the surgeon-general of South Africa, Lt-Gen Zola Dabula, to give urgent public clarity on the state of Mabuza’s health.
Malatsi said this was important because while Mabuza advised parliament he was ill, when his office was questioned on the matter, its standard response would be there is nothing wrong with the deputy president’s health.
"So where is DD Mabuza? He is either seriously ill and his office is trying to hide that fact, or there is nothing wrong with him and he is simply trying to avoid accountability by claiming ill health whenever he is called to parliament," said Malatsi in a statement.
"South Africans deserve an explanation."
Mabuza would have answered questions on Thursday about Covid-19 infections, the position of the moral regeneration movement he leads, post Covid-19 South Africa and questions on SA's energy supply challenges.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.