DA accuses ANC of blocking its Covid-19 oversight visits to KZN hospitals

But Gwarube maintained that MPs were empowered to conduct unannounced oversight inspections at any public institution because of the pressure placed on the system by the pandemic. She said the DA wrote to Simelane-Zulu and the HOD for health last week alerting them to the inspection “as a matter of courtesy”.

“The hospital management was honest in stating that they were instructed to refuse us entry into the facility, this despite MEC Simelane-Zulu’s assertion that they were not aware of the oversight visit,” said Gwarube.

She added that the matter would be reported to health minister Zweli Mkhize and called on Deputy President David Mabuza as the leader of government business to sanction Simelane-Zulu.

“The MEC is not above the constitution. The DA will conduct these oversight inspections in many of the hotspot areas. It is our constitutional obligation to ensure that South Africans are being given an adequate health service.”