Suspected gang member bust with drugs worth R700K in PE

Anti-Gang Unit members in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape arrested a 47-year-old suspected gang member and confiscated drugs with an estimated value of R700,000 on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the large quantity of drugs was found during a search of a home in Bloemendal.

Police seized 1,545 Mandrax tablets, Mandrax powder weighing 290.5 grams, seven packets of cocaine weighing 715.5 grams and tik weighing 714 grams.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in court soon.