Makhanda community band together to curb crime

Community member Sikhumbuzo Tshezi Soxujwa said the rise in crime in various locations can be attributed to the sale of drugs that is happening in Makhanda.

“As the residents of Makhanda, we are angry and we are tired of the high crime rates that we are being subjected to. We have now come together to fight these crimes as well as to fight those who are promoting crime through the sale of drugs in our areas,” said Soxujwa.

Police spokesperson, Col Sibongile Soci confirmed that “serious crime incidents have been reported at the Joza Police Station recently which have been strongly condemned by the police”.

“Following these incidents, various meetings were held with the community, police explained to the community how they can help in the fight against crime through the CPF structures and patrols in the area,” said Soci.

Kota added that as a solution to the problem, community members have resorted to working towards the establishment of community policing forums (CPF) with the help of the local police.

“It is now our aim to secure patrolling permits from the police that will permit each area to have a group of around 10 people to routinely patrol the area… we have to work with the police and not against them,” said Kota.