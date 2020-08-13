SA-born doctor attacked and killed by patient in Canada

A memorial service will be held on Friday night for a 45-year-old SA-born doctor killed in a Canadian clinic this week, allegedly by a patient wielding a hammer and a machete.

News outlet CP24.com reports the 54-year-old suspect from Alberta has appeared in court charged with first-degree murder in Monday's death of Dr Walter Reynolds at a clinic in a town called Red Deer.

A friend of the family, Johan Myburgh, also a colleague of Reynolds, shared: “On a normal sunny Monday morning, August 10, life changed forever for the Reynolds family. Walter tragically lost his life serving his community as a family doctor. An unimaginable, horrific act of violence took him away from his loving family. He was attacked in his office by a patient.

“His friends, colleagues and community mourn an exceptional human being lost too soon. We all are devastated and heartbroken.

“He was a devout father to two amazing young daughters and was a loving husband. He loved to run, be healthy, and — most of all — spend time with his family.”

Myburgh has started a crowdfunding campaign for Reynolds' wife Anelia, to pay for travel expenses for close family from SA, as well as funeral expenses, and his daughters' education costs.

The medical fraternity in Canada paid tribute to the father of two, who had emigrated to the country with his wife in 2003.

“This is a sad and sobering time for doctors in Ontario and across Canada as we learn about the brutal killing of a fellow physician. Dr Walter Reynolds, practising in Red Deer, Alberta, was killed Monday while seeing patients in a walk-in medical clinic. Our hearts go out to Dr Reynolds' wife and daughters and we join the many others whose thoughts and prayers are with his family, patients and colleagues,” said the 43,000-strong Ontario Medical Association.

“Doctors dedicate their lives to improving the health and wellbeing of their patients. Together with other health-care workers, they put themselves at risk every day to help others — especially now, as physicians and health-care workers about the world fight Covid-19.