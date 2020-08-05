Heated arguments at Modise church attack bail application.

Lawyers representing the 42 men accused of the attack at the Modise church last month have wrapped their arguments in the bail application at the Westonaria magistrate’s court.

Barry Roux, Eric Bryer and Frans Mphatswe closed their bail application presentations on Wednesday arguing that there was absolutely nothing linking their clients to the attack at the International Pentecost Holiness Church's (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekomon July 11.

Roux lashed at the investigating officer Sergeant George Maditse, accusing him of failing to explain to the court what police meant when they said they found a lot of spent cartridges on the church's property.

“That question was significant but more significant was the evasiveness of his answer. We all know that if you shoot, the cartridge gets out of the gun and falls substantially in that area. We know that it means that a lot of shots were fired from the inside of the church…It shows that the investigating officer thought that he must at all cost oppose and answer the question in a way that would be bad for the applicants,” Roux said.

Roux argued that the accused had gone to the IPHC heardquarters to assist their colleagues after they were alerted of an emergency.

He argued that the state could not link the accused to the attack as the accused only arrived on the scene when the police were already present.

On July 11, five people were killed when a group of armed people attacked other people who were on the church's premises in the early hours of Saturday July 11. The attack is believed to be part of an ongoing power struggle over the leadership of the church.