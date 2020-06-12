Refusal by marriage officers to perform same-sex unions could be a thing of the past

A parliamentary committee has agreed to proposals to repeal a law which allows a marriage officer employed by the department of home affairs to object to solemnising a civil union between people of the same sex.

This is one of several pieces of legislation adopted by the select committee on security and justice this week.

The chair of the committee, Shahidabibi Shaikh, said on Friday that the report on this matter and others would be sent to the National Council of Provinces with the recommendation for adoption.

The aim of the Civil Union Amendment Bill is to repeal section 6 of the Civil Union Act, the 2006 law which legalised same-sex marriage.

The section, as it stands, allows a marriage officer to inform the minister that he or she objects on the ground of conscience, religion or belief to solemnising a civil union between people of the same sex.

“It is important to note that the marriage officers referred to in the bill are public servants employed by the department of home affairs,” the committee said in the statement.