Zikalala pleads for end to 'irresponsible' behaviour as KZN heads into Covid-19 storm

“We woke up to the sad reality that our province has overtaken the Western Cape in terms of the coronavirus infections and this has jolted us to sound a clarion call to all the people of this province that if there was time for them to play their part to curb the spread, it is now.

“What is even more worrying is that our province has been reporting the highest rate of new infections in the country since the beginning of August, despite all our efforts to flatten the curve. We want to sound alarm bells that we are now right in the storm and on the verge of becoming the epicentre of this deadly pandemic [in SA],” Zikalala said.