SIU opens criminal cases against companies in Gauteng tender probe

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 07 August 2020 - 17:14
Gauteng premier David Makhura said investigations at the provincial department of health had led to criminal charges being opened against two officials, one of whom had already resigned.
Image: GCIS via Flickr

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has opened criminal cases against three companies linked to alleged Covid-19 tender irregularities in Gauteng.

The latest development in the unfolding tender scandal was confirmed on Friday by SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The SIU has opened cases against three companies,” he said.

Premier David Makhura said on Friday the State Security Agency would do lifestyle audits on all members of the cabinet in his government. This comes amid allegations of tender irregularities at the provincial health department which have implicated health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Makhura said an investigation under way at the department of health by the SIU had led to criminal charges being opened against two officials, one of whom had already resigned.

“The SIU is making headway in this investigation concerning Covid-19 procurement in Gauteng. They have identified that there is a need to open criminal cases based on the evidence so far,” said Makhura.

He said the two officials were allegedly central to what he called “large-scale grand corruption”.

Makhura said his government did not want to lose more money or witness more corruption.

