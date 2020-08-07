South Africa

Covid-19 tender team has lots to answer for

07 August 2020 - 07:10

The work of a team put together to evaluate, adjudicate and award the controversial Gauteng Covid-19 tenders has come under sharp scrutiny.

The team, which comprised 19 members, was responsible for deciding on who got the R2.2bn tenders for personal protective equipment (PPEs) that are at the centre of alleged corruption...

