IN PICTURES | Miraculous escape as truck load crushes car in Gauteng

Three people had a miraculous escape after a truck lost its load and flattened their car on the N12 in Diepkloof on Thursday.

Rescuers spent more than an hour extracting the trapped trio — who emerged with minor to moderate injuries.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 8am, they found only the front part of the vehicle sticking out from under the trailer,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.