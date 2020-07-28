Eskom institutes disciplinary hearing against 'drunk' employee

Power utility Eskom will institute disciplinary action against an employee who was caught on video allegedly drunk after being involved in an accident.

The Gauteng employee, according to Eskom, was caught on a video clip that was circulating on social media, using a vehicle belonging to the utility.

“In the clip, the employee, who was using an Eskom vehicle and is suspected to be intoxicated, is seen battling to stand after being involved in a car accident with a third party,” Eskom said in a statement.

“We are grateful that there were no injuries in this incident. Furthermore, the law enforcement agencies are handling the matter in line with the road regulations.

“Eskom has policies and rules that advocate being sober while at work and we stand against drunken driving.

“We therefore regret the risks the behaviour of our employee may have subjected other road users and pedestrians to.”

The conduct of the employee, Eskom said, had caused “serious” reputational damage to the organisation”.

“We can assure the public and our customers that while the police are dealing with the matter, we will also be taking corrective measures to ensure that such behaviour does not repeat itself”, said Eskom.

Eskom urged members of the public to report any of its employees found to be contravening the law.

“Such incidents may be reported anonymously by calling the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22 (toll free).”

