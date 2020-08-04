South Africa

Four-year-old and three-month-old baby die from Covid-19 in KZN

By Nivashni Nair - 04 August 2020 - 09:59
A four-year-old boy and three-month-old girl have died from the virus in KwaZulu-Natal.
Two KwaZulu-Natal children have succumbed to Covid-19.

The provincial health department on Tuesday morning said a four-year-old boy and three-month-old girl had died from the virus.

The department said the province had recorded 93 more deaths.

“KwaZulu-Natal have recorded 93 new Covid-19 related deaths, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. These deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. Due to late reporting and high number of patients dying as persons under investigation (PUIs), there is a delay in reporting deaths.

“KwaZulu-Natal contributes 11% (979) of the deaths countrywide. The province continues to be the fourth highest in terms of deaths.”

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2,058 new cases.

“The province had the highest number of new cases countrywide (36%), followed by Gauteng (26%). KwaZulu-Natal is now ranked third highest countrywide, with 4,578 more cases than the Eastern Cape.”

“Although the province is ranking the third highest, the number of new cases received daily continues to be below 3,000 as compared to the past week,” the department said.

