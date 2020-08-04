Four-year-old and three-month-old baby die from Covid-19 in KZN

“KwaZulu-Natal contributes 11% (979) of the deaths countrywide. The province continues to be the fourth highest in terms of deaths.”

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2,058 new cases.

“The province had the highest number of new cases countrywide (36%), followed by Gauteng (26%). KwaZulu-Natal is now ranked third highest countrywide, with 4,578 more cases than the Eastern Cape.”

“Although the province is ranking the third highest, the number of new cases received daily continues to be below 3,000 as compared to the past week,” the department said.

TimesLIVE