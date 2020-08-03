Son of Covid-19 survivor, 73, lauds Eastern Cape health workers

In the post, Ngalwa said his mother was discharged from hospital on Thursday after a two-week stay. During one of those weeks she was attached to an oxygen machine.

Ngalwa complimented health-care workers at Stutterheim Hospital.

“My 73-year-old mother is a fighter. She came home yesterday (Thursday) after two weeks in hospital, [where she spent] week one attached to an oxygen machine,” said Ngalwa.

“We thank the Lord for returning her to us, especially when friends have lost loved ones during this difficult period. There is a lot wrong with our Eastern Cape, but there are pockets of excellence within the public service.”

Ngalwa said he was impressed by how health-care workers at Stutterheim Hospital treated their patients, including his mother, and how they worked tirelessly with little or no recognition.