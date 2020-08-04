Criminal case opened over R30m PPE procurement, KZN social development officials suspended

The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development says it has opened a criminal case and suspended a number of officials over the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as blankets.

This follows a “damning forensic” investigation report conducted into the procurement of the goods, MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza said in a statement.

The high-ranking officials are accused of contravening sections 45, 81 and 88 of the Public Finance Management Act and face charges of misconduct.

“The investigation was prompted by a number of allegations that were reported in the media.

“The provincial executive requested the provincial treasury to conduct a forensic investigation into the alleged irregularities.”

The investigation report had also recommended that disciplinary action be taken against the officials.

Last week, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said there was R13,630,229 in irregular expenditure for PPE and an irregular amount of R15,808,000 for the blankets.