Diko is not king but village chief, say fellow Bhaca royals

The grandchildren of Inkosi Madzikane have accused the man at the centre of Gauteng health department personal protective equipment procurement scandal of being "mischievous" for referring to himself as king of the royal kingdom of AmaBhaca.

In a statement released on Sunday authored by Simphiwe Bhaca Makaula, the grandchildren distanced themselves from Chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko saying he is not a king but that he was a chief in one of the sub-regions of AmaBhaca, Elubhacweni.

Chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko is the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and has since been implicated in a tender scandal with the Gauteng department of health.

Makaula said the Royal Bhaca Projects which scored the controversial R125 million tender with Gauteng departhe of health has nothing to do with the Amabhaca Traditional Council that is a product of statute, or Amabhaca people.

“Without having to bore everyone with a long historical account, but those who’ve cared to follow our nation’s history will be aware that after the passing on of King Ncapayi, we have never had any King,” Makaula said on behalf of the grandchildren.

“Fast-forward that to the democratic transmission and the instituting of determination on the position of the paramount chiefs (see Judge Nhlapho Report) which seeks to confirm or pronounce on the hierarchy of chieftaincy, famously known as the Nhlapo commission, the Royal House of Amabhaca deliberately did not make any submission. Thus leaving the house with no status of kingship.”