South Africa

Man electrocuted while disconnecting illegal connections

By Iavan Pijoos - 04 August 2020 - 09:43
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was trying to disconnect illegal connections.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was trying to disconnect illegal connections.
Image: Netcare911

A man died after being electrocuted at a construction site off the N14 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Monday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was trying to disconnect illegal connections when he was electrocuted.

He was declared dead on the scene.

The incident happened at about 5.24pm on Monday.

© TimesLIVE

Girl electrocuted, sister injured while playing with friends in field

A playdate of young children in an open field in Grabouw, Western Cape, ended in tragedy over the weekend with the fatal electrocution of an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X