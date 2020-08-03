Norma Gigaba to appear in court on Monday

Norma Gigaba, the wife of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Gigaba was arrested on Friday night in the presence of her husband at their home in Waterkloof, Pretoria. She is expected to appear in the Hatfield magistrate's court.

It is alleged that the mother of two damaged a high-end car that her husband had been using after borrowing it from a friend.

She was released from the holding cells of Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Saturday.

Her attorney, Victor Nkwashu, confirmed that the 40-year-old was released on R5,000 bail.